Suspect arrested after two-state pursuit

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT. (KIFI/KIDK)-A variety of law enforcement agencies participated in arresting a driver running from police in Montana. The driver, later identified as Brandon Jesse Postgate, 21, was taken into custody after crossing spike strips near the Ashton Hill in Fremont County, Idaho.



According to the West Yellowstone Police, the incident began at 4:37 p.m. Thursday after a motorists reported a car driving south on US Highway 91 in a hazardous manner.



The car ran a red traffic signal light in a US Highway 191 construction zone inside Yellowstone National Park, according to the 911 caller. The caller said the car ran into the back of a camper before continuing southbound.



The vehicle went through West Yellowstone at 4:45 p.m. at a high rate of speed, then crossed the Idaho line.



A Fremont County Deputy met the pursuing West Yellowstone officer and continued the pursuit south on Highway 20. Idaho State Police deployed a spike strip.



Postgate was taken into custody at 5:23 p.m. and was being held in the Fremont County Jail. He was being held on charges of fleeing and eluding charges in Montana and Idaho.



Other agencies participating in the arrest included Ashton and St. Anthony Police, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

