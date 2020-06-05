2 new COVID-19 cases identified at Ft. Hall
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fort Hall Tribal Office of Emergency Management reports two newly identified COVID-19 positive cases on the Fort Hall Reservation. Tribal officials were notified by the Fort Hall Indian Health Service Unit and Southeast Idaho Public Health Department.
According to the Tribal Office one of the cases is a juvenile, isolating at home. Contact tracing is underway.
The second case is an adult, who is isolating at home. Contact tracing is also underway on that case.
A Revival event, held in Idaho Falls, is associated with multiple cases on the reservation and officials say those people are being monitored.
The Emergency Operations Center also advised people:
- All residents of the Fort Hall Reservation are encouraged to stay at home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety, or welfare as described herein.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid Public Gathering (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less).
- Avoid all non-essential travel. For any health concerns, please call the Idaho COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-330-3010.
