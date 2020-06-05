2 new COVID-19 cases identified at Ft. Hall

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fort Hall Tribal Office of Emergency Management reports two newly identified COVID-19 positive cases on the Fort Hall Reservation. Tribal officials were notified by the Fort Hall Indian Health Service Unit and Southeast Idaho Public Health Department.



According to the Tribal Office one of the cases is a juvenile, isolating at home. Contact tracing is underway.



The second case is an adult, who is isolating at home. Contact tracing is also underway on that case.



A Revival event, held in Idaho Falls, is associated with multiple cases on the reservation and officials say those people are being monitored.



The Emergency Operations Center also advised people: