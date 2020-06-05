Upper Snake water supply looks good

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The June Water Supply Outlook projects snowpack will be near or exceed normal snowpack in the Upper Snake Region, while the Salmon and Bear basins are below normal for June 1.



Complete snowmelt has occurred at all SNOTEL measurement sites in the Wood and Lost, Owyhee, Bruneau, and Salmon Falls river basins.



According to the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), widespread mountain snowmelt began in April and continued through May. As a result, season streamflow in eastern Idaho is forecast to be near normal, while the rest of the state should anticipate lower than normal runoff.



Outside of the Idaho Panhandle, all major reservoirs in Idaho are holding near or above normal storage for the time of year.



Unlike the rest of southern Idaho, Upper Snake reservoir storage is adequately high. All reservoirs are above normal and the Jackson Palisades system is 120% of normal. The Snake River near Heise forecasts are 100% of normal and forecasts for the entire region range from 80 to 100%.