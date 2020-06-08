Yellowstone Avenue construction project to begin

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-DePatco Construction will begin repaving Yellowstone Avenue between the intersections of Cedar Street and Flandro Drive June 16. The work is on the I-15 Business Route and US 91.



Most of the work will be done at night, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.



Milling and inlay paving will begin on the outer lanes running south and then north along the curb-line. The contractor will then go to work on the inside lane to the center.



Manholes and valve boxes will be adjusted during construction and concrete left-turn medians between Alameda Road and Cedar Street will be removed. They will be replaced with raised medians and yellow traffic markers. The contractor expects to complete the work in early July.



Travelers could see intermittent evening road closures. Temporary traffic control will be set up, along with nightly detours during the construction.



Plans call for a micro-surfacing seal-coat to be applied to the road between July 6-10, followed by pavement markings. The entire project should be done by July 29.

