Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Portneuf Health Trust formally cut a ribbon Tuesday morning opening a new Greenway Trail.

The trailhead, which begins just below the main Portneuf Medical Center parking lot entrance, will add a half-mile of new trail to the community trail system.



It stretches from the corner of Terry and George Parkway to the south entrance of the hospital and will help connect other greenway trails in Pocatello.