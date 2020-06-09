Teton county scales down county fair

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County will downsize the County Fair this summer.



The County Fairboard voted to cancel the entertainment portion of the fair, including the Frazier Shows carnival, all night time grandstand events, live music, vendors, and all secondary entertainment.



The board said it took the action because of concerns for the health and safety of fair-goers and participants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State health orders limit gatherings to 250 people or less outside and 25 people inside. , "That really limits what we can do with this year's fair," said Fair Manager, Rachel Grimes. "We have been communicating regularly with our fellow county fairs around the state and the region to see what they are planning to ensure that we are on track with the Fair industry in responding to COVID-19 impacts."

And, Fairboard Chair Marybeth Hansen called it an unprecedented economic challenge. “Everyone across the table is having to make sacrifices and cut things back a bit. However, this will allow us to bring the Teton County Fair back to is basics, celebrating what is happening in our own local community.”



The county has already cut about 20% out of next year’s fair budget to compensate for revenue losses.



“The Teton County Fair is one of the greatest hallmarks of our community’s summer,” said Fair Board Vice-Chair Gary Hardeman. “It’s heartbreaking to do this, but we believe it is the best decision for everyone involved.”