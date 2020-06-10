Wyoming set to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming’s push to “reopen” will hit another milestone June 15, when updated public health orders ease restrictions on public gatherings.



Governor Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that indoor gatherings of up to 250 people with restrictions, will permit things like parades to occur and allow K-12 schools, community colleges, the University of Wyoming, and other educational institutions to reopen facilities and resume in-person instruction for all students.



The new orders will be in effect through June 30 and allow gatherings of up to 50 people in a confined space, without restrictions. Faith-based gatherings like church services and funeral homes will be exempted from the new orders and allowed to operate without restrictions. Appropriate social distancing will be encouraged.



“Wyoming has made outstanding progress to date,” Governor Gordon said. “Folks need to remember that it is important to remain vigilant, but because we have been so successful, I am confident we can continue lifting the very few remaining public health restrictions.” Updates to Public Health Order #1 will also allow child care facilities to resume normal operations without restrictions on class size. They also allow the permitted size of group fitness classes to increase to 50. Appointment-only personal care services will also no longer be required.



As of Wednesday, Wyoming had 768 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 212 probable cases, and 18 deaths.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect the statewide metrics used to ease restrictions. The number of new cases has changed from “concerning” to “stabilizing” and the percent of all tests that are positive is now rated as “improving”.