Daugherty steps down as assistant superintendent

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County School District #1 Assistant Superintendent Jeff Daugherty is stepping down from the post after four years. Daugherty has accepted a position as Planning and Construction Program Administrator for the Laramie County School District in Cheyenne.



“The district’s operational services are well positioned and prepared to move into the future,” Daugherty said. “While I am sad to leave the district and the community, this change will allow me to spend more time with my wife and children while continuing to serve the students of Wyoming. I want to thank the District and the community for the opportunity to serve Jackson Hole students.”



District Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman said Daugherty helped direct construction of Munger Mountain Elementary School, which was completed on time and under budget. He also helped expand Jackson Hole Middle School and chipped in as a defensive line coach for the Jackson Broncs football team.