Pocatello prepared for Stage 4 reopening

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in southeast Idaho, Pocatello has the approval of Governor Brad Little to move to Stage 4 reopening. And, the city has announced some operational changes to get there.



At City Hall, most offices will continue with limited public access. People are encouraged to utilize phone or e-mail for first contact with city officials. Answers to many questions and official forms are available on line. A directory of city offices can help citizens get in touch and make appointments.



Mayor Brian Blad echoed the thoughts of the governor Thursday, saying, “Even though we’re getting close to the end of the Stages of Reopening, we still need to take the advice of public health experts and protect ourselves from COVID-19. Wearing a mask when you’re in public, washing your hands often, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects are just a few of the simple, easy steps everyone can take to prevent the spread.”

Park picnic shelters can be reserved beginning June 13. Park staff will conduct standard daily cleanings, adding Saturday and Sunday morning visits.



Adult softball games will begin June 15, but spectators should maintain social distancing. Large events remain canceled until June 28.



At the Community Recreation Center, the steam room and hot tub will remain closed. The dry sauna and eucalyptus room will open with a 15-minute time limit and a limit of one person per household at a time and a total of four people. Fitness class attendance will be capped at 15 participants. Water fitness class attendance will be limited to 12 participants. All swim lessons, dance classes, and public swim sessions remain canceled. Racquetball court use will be open to only those from the same household with a maximum of two patrons on the court at any time.



Municipal band performances have been postponed until further notice.

Golf tournaments scheduled at Riverside and Highland Golf Courses will proceed with social distancing measures in place.



Starting June 15, the Pocatello Animal Shelter will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



City Council and Advisory Board meetings will continue to be restricted, but members of the council and boards will attend in person. All the proceedings will be available online.