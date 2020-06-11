Wilson bridge repair work starts Tuesday

Local News

WILSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin repair work on the Wilson Bridge on Wyoming Highway 22 beginning Tuesday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18. The work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.



WYDOT said crews will bring in a snooper truck, pickups and other equipment onto the bridge deck. The trucks will take up one full lane, so traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge.



Motorists will be flagged across the bridge in alternating directions and can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. However, those delays could vary depending on traffic congestion.