Final round of COVID-19 grants distributed

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has released its final round of grants.



Grants totaling $200,000 were distributed to community organizations throughout the site to help low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity or domestic violence. The funds also help people with physical or mental health care and child care.



The Idaho Community Foundation said these organizations were selected to distribute funds in east and southeast Idaho.

Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation – $17,500 for low-income individuals in Bear Lake County to receive counseling and help with food, rent, or utilities. Funding will also be used for community outreach on suicide prevention and education. To strengthen community health by developing, improving, and expanding the facilities, services, and initiatives of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.

JRM Foundation for Humanity – $5,000 to purchase, masks, gloves, food and hygiene supplies for the Fort Hall Reservation. Mission statement: To provide food, masks, gloves and essential toiletries to elders, disabled and those with critical needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shelley Area Senior Citizens Inc – $5,000 to purchase disposable trays for Meals on Wheels and curbside service. Mission Statement: To promote, coordinate, and integrate all aging programs in all the northern Bingham County areas. To develop and deliver social, nutritional, transportation and other services for older adults.

New Day Lutheran Church Summer Food Service Program $2,500 to provide summer food service in a public park Monday-Friday to low-income and hungry kids and families through Aug. 21. Mission statement: To serve low-income families by providing a healthy meal for children and adults through the USDA Summer Food Service Program

Teton Valley Food Pantry – $15,000 to purchase food for those in need and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mission statement: To provide a food pantry, including the solicitation of food and/or financial donations, for the purpose of distributing food to low-income and unemployed households, including to relieve situations of emergency distress.

Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen – $5,000 to purchase takeout containers, food, bottled water and cleaning and sanitation supplies. Mission statement: Open seven days a week serving over 55,000 meals a year in Idaho Falls.

The COVID-19 fund was supported by a variety of foundations and companies including Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.



In eastern Idaho, partners included the Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center, and the United Ways of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County and Southeastern Idaho.