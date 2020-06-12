Jackson promoting “parklet” options this summer

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Town of Jackson is encouraging businesses to apply for permission to establish “parklets” using either public right-of-way or private property.



Parklets are, essentially, local business takeovers of parking spaces. The business can use them to create extra outdoor seating or dining areas, retail space or other creative outdoor space. They can be bare-bones tables and chairs or decked out with flower boxes or bike racks.



The town wants to give the program a trial run this summer. It was one idea generated by an Economic Recovery Task Force as a way to encourage business activity. The parklets were seen as one way to create a low-barrier, low-cost process that would support local business and help keep people dispersed.



Applicants should be prepared to submit site plan drawings that would fit between defined perimeters. You can find an application form here.