Long term care facility COVID-19 stats released

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has released its second weekly report detailing the spread of COVID-19 in state long-term care facilities.



For the week ending June 12, the department reported 30 outbreaks with 304 total cases.



There have been 53 COVID-19 related deaths associated with nine facilities, just one more than a week ago.

Currently, 162 people from 12 long-term care facilities are reported with the disease. There were 15 more victims in five facilities reported this week.

18 facilities have resolved outbreaks and 10 of those included only one resident or staff member and there was no further spread of disease in the facility. “Outbreak” means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility.



