Visitors Center to open Monday

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Eastern Idaho Visitors Center will officially open to the public Monday.



The center is located near the river and the Riverwalk at 355 River Parkway.



The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce said the Center provides the latest travel, tourism, and relocation information, as well as a selection of Idaho gifts and souvenirs.



Visitors Center staff can answer travel questions along with information about local businesses and attractions.



It is open Monday through Friday from Noon to 5 p.m.