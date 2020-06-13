Officials confirm recovered bodies are those of missing children

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rexburg Police say results of an autopsy have confirmed that the two sets of human remains discovered on Chad Daybell's Salem property Tuesday were those of Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J. Vallow, 7.

The two children were last seen alive last September.

The bodies were recovered during an early morning search of Daybell's property on June 9. They were taken to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy was conducted and their identies confirmed.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, is being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of desertion of the children.

Chad Daybell was arrested this week on charges of obstructing an investigation in Fremont County.

Neither has yet been charged in connection with the childrens' deaths.

Police say their investigation of the case is ongoing.

In an official statement Saturday, Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen said, " It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee."

