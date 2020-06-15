Yellowstone day ride permit program enters fourth year

Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park will continue issuing free day ride permits to individuals who take stock on park trails this summer.

Launched in 2017, the free permit system helps park managers understand where, when and how many stock users visit the park.

Rangers may ask to see people’s permits during rides on trails.

Stock users can obtain their free permits on the park’s website or by calling the Central Backcountry Office at (307) 344-2160.

Yellowstone’s stock packing regulations remain in effect:

Overnight stock use is not allowed until July 1. Check the Backcountry Situation Report to see what trails are open for day use.

Stock users who plan overnight trips must obtain a backcountry permit.

Stock users must possess certification of a negative Coggins Test performed within the last 12 months for all equine stock entering Yellowstone.

Yellowstone is not limiting the number of individual stock users on trails.

The free day ride permits provide an opportunity for park staff to assist riders in planning safe, enjoyable, and low-impact trips.