Power outage in Chubbuck area

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE: Idaho Power reported electricity was restored to most customers affected by the outage by 9:15 a.m.

Original Story:

Idaho Power Company crews are working to restore power to approximately 3,795 customers in the Chubbuck-Pocatello area.



The outage began just before 5:10 a.m.



Idaho Power Company officials say a pole caught fire. It was de-energized to allow crews to work on repairs.



The company is currently projecting restoration of electricity to the affected area by 9 a.m.