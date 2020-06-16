Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 8:16 am
Published 8:19 am

Power outage in Chubbuck area

IPC-OUTAGE courtesy
Connie Waldram

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE: Idaho Power reported electricity was restored to most customers affected by the outage by 9:15 a.m.

Original Story:
Idaho Power Company crews are working to restore power to approximately 3,795 customers in the Chubbuck-Pocatello area.

The outage began just before 5:10 a.m.

Idaho Power Company officials say a pole caught fire. It was de-energized to allow crews to work on repairs.

  The company is currently projecting restoration of electricity to the affected area by 9 a.m.

News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply