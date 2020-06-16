Wyoming man owns American Falls trout record

Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Rock Springs, Wyoming man now owns a new catch-and-release Idaho record rainbow trout.



Brett Jones caught a 31.25 inch trout at American Falls Reservoir, breaking the old 2018 record by one inch.



State records are split for rainbow trout into “common” rainbows and the “Gerrard-strain” found in the Coeur d’ Alene and Pend Oreille drainages. Lake Pend Oreille holds the current Gerrard rainbow trout record at 36.5 inches.



American Falls has a long-standing reputation for trophy trout. The reservoir produced a 41-inch, 34 pound record rainbow/cutthroat hybrid in 2011 and a 20-pound rainbow caught in the Snake River near the reservoir.



