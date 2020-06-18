Bayer Fund gives a boost to ISU STEM program

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bayer Fund handed the Idaho State University College of Technology a $10,000 check Wednesday to support its upcoming STEM summer camp.



“With so many activities and events being canceled due to COVID-19, we are excited to still be able to offer the Ignite Their Future STEM Summer Camp online this year,” said Katie Leishman, POWER (Providing Opportunities for Women in Energy Careers) advocate and STEM camp coordinator at the College of Technology. “Bayer's support is helping us continue to provide an engaging STEM learning opportunity for fifth- through 12th grade students and K-12 educators, in addition to increasing the awareness and importance of STEM education,”



Leishman said the grant would help the program reach out to more students and educators and broaden the camp’s impact.

