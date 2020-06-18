Idaho ACLU applauds Supreme Court action

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The ACLU of Idaho is celebrating the 5-4 United States Supreme Court decision Thursday upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The decision affirmed the Trump administration’s termination of DACA was illegal.



“While it’s a temporary victory, we don’t lose sight of the brevity of the Courts decision. In plain language the Court made it clear that the Trump Administration must follow the right process and cannot simply end any program in an arbitrary and unreasonable way. Regardless of what this administration does next, we will continue to be there to hold them accountable,” said ACLU of Idaho Executive Director Leo Morales.



ACLU said the DACA program has helped hundreds of thousands of immigrants fleeing persecution and danger create a home for themselves and their families.

The program was established in 2012. In 2017 the Trump administration terminated the program. Thursday’s ruling by the supreme court to overturn that termination ensures that DACA recipients and their families can continue to live and work without the daily fear of deportation

“The fight to find a permanent solution for the DACA and the entire undocumented community is needed and will continue. In Idaho we need to mobilize to work for a just and inclusive immigration reform,” said Ruby Mendez-Mota, ACLU of Idaho Campaign Strategist. “The ACLU of Idaho will listen and support DACA recipients to amplify their demands and call to action in the coming months.”

The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed H.R. 6, the Dream and Promise Act, which is intended to permanently protect “Dreamers”. ACLU Immigration Policy Director Andrea Flores is awaiting a Senate vote. “We won’t rest until Dreamers can,” Flores said.