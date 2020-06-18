Senate approves land and water conservation funding

Local News

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved a bipartisan bill that would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

Supporters say the measure would be the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century. The 73-25 vote sends the Great American Outdoors Act to the House, where approval is expected.



The bill would spend about $900 million a year, about double current spending, on the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund, and $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and range lands.



Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson (R) says he will co-sponsor the bill in the House. Both Idaho Senators Mike Crapo (R) and Jim Risch (R) voted against the bill in the Senate.



