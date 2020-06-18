Skip to Content
Local News
By
Updated
today at 9:11 am
Published 8:57 am

Senate approves land and water conservation funding

US Capitol building
Architect of the Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved a bipartisan bill that would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

Supporters say the measure would be the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century. The 73-25 vote sends the Great American Outdoors Act to the House, where approval is expected.

The bill would spend about $900 million a year, about double current spending, on the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund, and $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and range lands.


Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson (R) says he will co-sponsor the bill in the House.  Both Idaho Senators Mike Crapo (R) and Jim Risch (R) voted against the bill in the Senate.

News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply