Bear euthanized after habituating to human garbage

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming Game and Fish personnel euthanized a black bear captured near the Darby Canyon campsite area this week.



Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said wildlife officers believe the bear was attracted to the area by garbage that was widely dispersed over a one-acre area.



Campers initially reported they had been visited by a mountain lion early Sunday morning. One person was scratched by the animal.



A blonde-colored, female black bear was caught in a culvert trap Monday, and officials believe it was probably responsible for the incident.



Because it was determined the bear had become a human threat, the bear was put down.

Pence said the incident is under investigation and the campers are likely to be cited for littering and violating a food storage order.