Local News

BANCROFT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Union Pacific Railroad said 31 rail cars derailed from a train near Bancroft at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Most of them were empty and there were no injuries.



Highway 30 was closed while the railroad moved the cars and made repairs to the track. That work was completed Thursday and the tracks reopened Friday morning.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.