INL scientist wins fusion research grant

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho National Laboratory scientist is one of 76 nationwide to be selected for a U.S. Department of Energy Early Career Research Program.



Dr. Paul Humrickhouse leads the INL’s Fusion Safety Program. He will receive a $500,000 per year, five-year grant to study the influence of hi8gh magnetic fields and material structure on tritium transport by coupling to other physics models and simulation tools.



It should all lead to the safety evaluations necessary for the realization of fusion energy.



The grant awards are selected by peer review by outside scientific experts and subject to grant and contract negotiations between DOE and the awardees.



Humrickhouse received his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin. He came to INL as a researcher in 2009, then joined the staff. His research involves computational modeling and analysis of fission and fusion systems.