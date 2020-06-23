Officer’s action saves driver’s life

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The quick response of an Idaho Falls Police Officer may have saved the life of a man found unconscious in his car.



The officer was called to investigate a running vehicle near the intersection of Boulevard and 14th Street. A bystander told the officer the car was in gear, so the policeman pulled his vehicle in front of it to keep it from rolling into traffic.



The officer found the driver unconscious, but couldn’t tell if he was breathing. Since all doors were locked, he broke the rear driver’s side window. The officer felt the man’s neck for a pulse, but didn’t feel one. He couldn’t reach the door lock, so broke out the passenger window to unlock the doors.



The officer then ran to his patrol car for Narcan. He administered the overdose recovery drug and succeeded in reviving the man just before ambulance personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.



Police recovered a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Police did not identify either the driver or the Officer.