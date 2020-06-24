Electricity customers targeted by scammers

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rocky Mountain Power customers are being warned about a spike in fraudulent phone scams.



In the latest, scammers pose as utility representatives and claim customers are behind on bills. They demand payment within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection. Some insist the victim obtain a prepaid card and then share the code.



Rocky Mountain Power said more than 300 of the calls were reported in one day, targeting both residential and business customers in Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming.



The scammers are using a technology that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from the utility, but it is not. Customers should hang up and call Customer Service directly.



The utility advises that Rocky Mountain Power (and others) will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service on the same day.



The utility does not ask customers to obtain a prepaid card. It is your decision to choose how to make your payment.



Rocky Mountain Power will not demand immediate payment for broken or damaged equipment.



And, Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees always know your account number. They don’t have to ask you for it.



The company is asking customers to report any fraudulent calls to them immediately at 1-888-221-7070. Try to include the phone number the person is calling from and any other information that might help track them.