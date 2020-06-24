Marsh Valley School District superintendent in stable condition after attack

Local News

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bannock County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Marsh Valley School District superintendent was attacked with a baseball bat on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived at the Marsh Valley School District office around 11 a.m. after receiving calls about a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found David Battson outside the office with a tire iron allegedly trying to break into the office. Deputies learned that Battson and the superintendent Marvin Hansen had been involved in a physical altercation.

The investigation is ongoing, so Chief Deputy Tony Manu could not release a possible reason for the altercation.

According to Manu, Battson allegedly hit Hansen on the head with a baseball bat. Hansen broke free from the fight and went inside the district office for safety.

Battson was cooperative with deputies and did not resist arrest. Both Battson and Hansen were taken to the Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies booked Battson into the Bannock County Jail on Tuesday evening. Hansen is in stable condition, according to hospital officials.

The Bannock County Prosecutors office is charging Battson with aggravated battery, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Battson's bail was set at $10,000 on Wednesday.