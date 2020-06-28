Wayward elk captured in Idaho Falls

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A young bull elk was tranquilized and moved back to the forest after wandering into an Idaho Falls neighborhood Saturday.

Idaho Falls Police were called around 6 a.m. after people saw the elk moving through neighborhoods near the Idaho Falls Airport. It was first reported on Carmel Street then Broadway and Grandview.

Police tracked the animal to N. Skyline and Federal Way, near the Fed Ex office at the airport. They called in idaho Fish and Game personnel, who tranquiized and moved the elk.