Court documents outline Vallow-Daybell conspiracy charges

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood has released an amended criminal complaint against Lori Vallow-Daybell. The complaint outlines the cause behind two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.



The complaint outlines the misdirection Lori and her husband, Chad, used to try to mislead police regarding the whereabouts of her children.



The first count of the complaint charges Chad, Lori, and/or another person conspired sometime between September 22, 2019 and June 9, 2020 to conceal or destroy evidence. That evidence was the human remains of JJ Vallow.



The prosecution alleges Vallow and Daybell attempted to get a friend, Melanie Gibb, to provide false information about JJ’s whereabouts.



The second count of the complaint alleges that Chad, Lori and/or another person conspired sometime between September 9, 2019 and June 9, 2020 to destroy or conceal evidence. That evidence was the human remains of Tylee Ryan.



The prosecution alleges Daybell sent text messages to hide Tylee’s body on his property. Lori is then accused of providing false information about Tylee’s attendance at BYU-Idaho and her housing situation there.

Both counts carry a maximum five-year prison term and up to a $10,000 fine.

