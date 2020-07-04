3 hospitalized after crash on US 26

Local News

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on westbound US 26 near milepost 401, east of Swan Valley Saturday at 3:23 p.m.

ISP reports Rosemerri Rollins, 64, of Pocatello, was driving westbound on US26 in a 2004 Ford Explorer, and Jackilyn Keiter, 40, of Clinton, UT, was stopped in the westbound lane of US26 in a 2015 GMC Yukon, attempting to make a left hand turn into a recreational site at Palisades Reservoir. Keiter's vehicle was struck by the Ford from behind.

Rollins was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Keiter and two juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Star Valley Health in Afton, WY.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelt.

Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately one hour while crews investigated. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Afton Fire Department, and Idaho Falls Ambulance service.