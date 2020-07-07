Arco woman killed in 3-car crash

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -UPDATE: An Arco woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash at the intersecton of US 26 and and US 20, just north of Atomic City at around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Idaho State Police said Susan Coon, 59, of Arco was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on US 20. Her car failed to slow at the intersection and swerved into the left lane.

Coon collided with the side of a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Lawrence Clark, 55, of Pocatello, who was westbound on US 20.

Her car then spun sidewise and was struck in the eastbound lane by a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by William Mobley, 37, of Idaho Falls.

ISP said Coon died of her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Clark was taken to Portneuf Medical in Pocatello by an INL ambulance. Mobley was transported by another INL ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The junction of US20 and US 26 was blocked for about four hours.

Idaho State Police is currently on scene of a crash at the intersection of US26 and N 25th E, northeast of Idaho Falls.

The eastbound lanes of US26 are currently blocked.

More information will be released as it becomes available.