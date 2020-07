Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Highway 91 has been closed due to an accident near Fort Hall.

Fort Hall Police said a train was traveling southbound. An east bound car attempted to beat the train across the track and was struck by the train.



Two people were transported by helicopter ambulance to a hospital. One other person was transported by ground ambulance.

The crash happened on Highway 91, near Milepost 89, at Fort Hall at around 1:30 p.m.