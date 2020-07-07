Skip to Content
Idaho Commission awards arts grants for the coming year

Idaho Commission on the Arts

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Commission on the Arts has announced its Fiscal Year 2021 annual grant awards. 77 organizations and schools in 24 communities will share $544,000 to match their local funding efforts.

Commission Chair Steve Allred said, “Idaho’s arts and cultural sector adds $2 billion in value to our state’s economy, comprises 2.8% of the state GDP, and supports 20,000 jobs.”   

This is a list of regional grant awards:

ARTS EDUCATION GRANTS

Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12.

The Art Museum of Eastern IdahoIdaho Falls$8,269
Idaho Falls Arts Council, LLCIdaho Falls$7,594
Idaho Falls Symphony Society, Inc.Idaho Falls$7,341
Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association, Inc.Pocatello$4,781
Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the ArtsSun Valley$5,400
Swan Valley School District #92Irwin$2,559

PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Inc.Idaho Falls$5,781
Caritas Chorale, Ltd.Ketchum$2,376
Challis Arts Council, Inc.Challis$2,877
Cultural Arts Department, City of RexburgRexburg$5,231
Downtown Driggs Community AssociationDriggs$3,590
Idaho Falls Arts Council, LLCIdaho Falls$10,537
Idaho Falls Symphony Society, Inc.Idaho Falls$7,057
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, Inc.Idaho Falls$3,633
Laughing Stock Theatre, Inc.Sun Valley$4,895
Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Inc.Sun Valley$15,986
Sun Valley Film FestivalSun Valley$8,246

Arts Commission Executive Director Michael Faison said the grants open access to Idaho’s artistic heritage and innovations. “They engage Idaho youth in arts learning in schools and in communities, especially important in these unusual times,” Faison said.

