Idaho Commission awards arts grants for the coming year

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Commission on the Arts has announced its Fiscal Year 2021 annual grant awards. 77 organizations and schools in 24 communities will share $544,000 to match their local funding efforts.



Commission Chair Steve Allred said, “Idaho’s arts and cultural sector adds $2 billion in value to our state’s economy, comprises 2.8% of the state GDP, and supports 20,000 jobs.”



This is a list of regional grant awards:

ARTS EDUCATION GRANTS

Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12.

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho Idaho Falls $8,269 Idaho Falls Arts Council, LLC Idaho Falls $7,594 Idaho Falls Symphony Society, Inc. Idaho Falls $7,341 Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association, Inc. Pocatello $4,781 Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts Sun Valley $5,400 Swan Valley School District #92 Irwin $2,559

PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Inc. Idaho Falls $5,781 Caritas Chorale, Ltd. Ketchum $2,376 Challis Arts Council, Inc. Challis $2,877 Cultural Arts Department, City of Rexburg Rexburg $5,231 Downtown Driggs Community Association Driggs $3,590 Idaho Falls Arts Council, LLC Idaho Falls $10,537 Idaho Falls Symphony Society, Inc. Idaho Falls $7,057 Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, Inc. Idaho Falls $3,633 Laughing Stock Theatre, Inc. Sun Valley $4,895 Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Inc. Sun Valley $15,986 Sun Valley Film Festival Sun Valley $8,246

Arts Commission Executive Director Michael Faison said the grants open access to Idaho’s artistic heritage and innovations. “They engage Idaho youth in arts learning in schools and in communities, especially important in these unusual times,” Faison said.