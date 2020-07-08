Duck Race canceled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Citing concerns over COVID-19, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club has canceled the 2020 Duck Race on the Snake River.



Club President Michelle Holt said it was just not possible for the club to ensure an event of that size could be executed safely.



"While we are all disappointed, we felt that doing our part to protect our communities and families, our healthcare system, and our businesses and schools, was more important than our fundraising event,” said Holt. “A lot of thought and discussion went into this decision. Ultimately, the unknowns, the unpredictable impacts, and the safety of the community lead to our decision.”



Club members met with community leaders to discuss the status of COVID-19 in the community, its impacts, and implications associated with the rising number of positive cases in Idaho.



The Duck Race has allowed the club to invest over $5.5 million worth of improvements into the Idaho Falls River Walk and Greenbelt over the past 30 years.



The Rotary Club fully intends to bring the Duck Race back in 2021.

