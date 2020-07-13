Bald eagle exhibit opens at Zoo Idaho

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Zoo Idaho in Pocatello has officially opened its new bald eagle exhibit.



The update adds 1,000 square feet of space, three perching areas, a nest site, shade and weather structure. It also provides a 360-degree view with room for “Valkyrie”, the eagle, to fly.



To make it possible, the zoo partnered with Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck, which provided the labor and $2,800 in material costs toward the exhibit.



“This has been a fantastic partnership that allowed us to finish a much-needed project,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent. “Not only is it a great new exhibit for Valkyrie, it is also a significant improvement in our ability to care for her and allow for our community to see an awesome bald eagle.”

The zoo said the eagle exhibit improvements are the first step in improving all raptor exhibits at Zoo Idaho as part of its 20-year master plan. The zoo also hosts a red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, Swainson’s hawk, and a turkey vulture.



Zoo Idaho is an indigenous species zoo and houses orphaned or injured animals from the region that would not have likely survived in the wild.



