Online education funding initiative is underway

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Reclaim Idaho has launched an online petition drive for its “Invest in Idaho” education initiative.



The online drive was authorized by a US District Court decision allowing the initiative to accept petitions until late August.



The organization will be using a DocuSign-designed system to collect signatures. The software provider is an industry leader in secure transactions which people use for a variety of business, commercial and real estate transactions every day.

“This is the most safe and secure system for signature gathering in the country,” added Reclaim Idaho spokesperson Rebecca Schroeder. “It incorporates the highest available standards to maintain the integrity of Idaho’s initiative process while securing every Idahoan’s constitutional right to put issues on the ballot.”



The initiative would bring up to $200 million to K-12 public schools with no new property taxes or any Idahoans who make under $250,000 per year.



You can access the petition here.