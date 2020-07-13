Yellowstone visitor numbers fall short

Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Yellowstone National Park is reporting 534,155 visits during June 2020. That is a 32% decrease from the same time a year ago.





Although the numbers are down from a year ago, the number of park visitors increased substantially over the month. During the last ten days of June, traffic counts ranged from 90% to 116% of 2019 numbers.



So far this year, Yellowstone is reporting 667,290 visits, down 49% from the same period last year.



The park was closed because of COVID-19 beginning March 24. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances on June 1. Entrances were open during the entire month of June.



There were no commercial bus visits this year. In June 2019 bus passengers made up 70,461 visits.



Yellowstone published the year-to-date trend for recreational visits:



2020 – 667,290

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,708

2017 – 1,354,137

2016 – 1,432,071

2015 – 1,298,855