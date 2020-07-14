Utah man killed in crash near Afton

Local News

AFTON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Utah man was killed Sunday morning when his car crashed at milepost 71 on US 89 near Afton, Wyoming.



The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that Dustin Kilpack, 27, of Lehi, Utah was southbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway before the driver corrected back to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn.



Kilpack died at the scene of the accident. He had been reported as a missing person on July 6.



WHP investigators said impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.