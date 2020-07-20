North Fremont burn ban in effect starting July 26

Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The North Fremont (Ashton) Fire District will be imposing a burn ban effective Sunday, July 26.

Campfires will still be allowed provided they are in a pit or ring 18” deep, the fire ring protrudes at least 6” above the level ground and has a 10 foot diameter of cleared soil around the fire pit.

Propane and charcoal grills are still allowed.

Controlled burns and bonfires will be prohibited even if a IDL burn permit has been issued.

This ban does not apply to federally-owned grounds.

This week, prior to starting a fire you will need the following:

1. You must receive and IDL Burn Permit http://burnpermits.idaho.gov//Home.aspx

2. You must contact Asst. Chief Rogers 208-716-6106 and make him aware of the permit number, the location, and type of material being burned.

3. You must contact Fremont County Sheriff's Dispatch and make them aware of the burn.