Local News

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Cassia County Sheriff is investigating a months-long cattle theft.



Sheriff Jay Heward says several hundred animals have been stolen between January 2020 and July 2020 at the MGM Calf Ranch in Declo.



The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may information about the thefts to contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 208-8780-2251, extension #1 or their local law enforcement agency.