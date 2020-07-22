Frostop Drive-In collects donations for teens killed, injured in crash
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Frostop Drive-In in Ashton is collecting donations for the four families affected by an accident Friday that took the lives of three teens and hospitalized one.
50% of all sales at Frostop Wednesday goes to help out the families of Liam Buchanan, Natalia McCoy, Lyndsie Young and Mitchell Hansen.
All funds will go to help with funeral and hospital costs.
There are donation cans at Daves, Ashton Flea Market and at Frostop.
Thank you news team, it’s great to be able to get on this website and see an uplifting and positive story about a community coming together to help those who have suffered such a terrific personal tragedy.