Frostop Drive-In collects donations for teens killed, injured in crash

Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Frostop Drive-In in Ashton is collecting donations for the four families affected by an accident Friday that took the lives of three teens and hospitalized one.

50% of all sales at Frostop Wednesday goes to help out the families of Liam Buchanan, Natalia McCoy, Lyndsie Young and Mitchell Hansen.

All funds will go to help with funeral and hospital costs.

There are donation cans at Daves, Ashton Flea Market and at Frostop.