Bridge work underway on I-15 near Blackfoot

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Repair work begins today on three bridges along Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.



The Idaho Transportation Department is doing concrete patch work and sealing the bridge decks. Repair work is also planned under the bridges.



They’ll finish the job with asphalt paving on the bridge decks and approaches.



The three bridges include W. Blackfoot interchange (Exit 93), Bridge Street, and the Blackfoot River bridge.



During the work, traffic will be temporarily shifted to a single-lane, two-way traffic starting with northbound traffic crossing to the southbound lanes starting at milepost 89.9.



The West Blackfoot southbound on-ramp (exit 93) will be temporarily closed to all trucks. Truck traffic will detour to the I-15 business loop to exit 89, directing truck traffic south towards Pocatello.



The construction will span about five miles.



Expect delays and reduced speed limits. Traffic will be shifted intermittently to single-lane, two-way traffic.