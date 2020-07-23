Hospital staff encourage COVID-19 safety

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Like other health experts, Mountain View and Idaho Falls Community Hospitals are encouraging people to take action to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



Medical staff says three simple steps will significantly reduce transmission rates and help the community recover from the impacts of the virus faster.

Those are keeping social distance, wearing a mask, and washing hands.



“We will do all we can to help those who are suffering with COVID-19,” said Dr. Greg West, a member of Mountain View Hospital’s coronavirus committee. “However, our community members have the opportunity to have the biggest impact against the virus. They are the ones who have the power to help stop the spread.”

Infectious disease doctor Dr. Richard Nathan, with Idaho Falls Community Hospital, says increasing evidence shows masks slow the transmission of COVID-19.

“If Idahoans want to send children back to school, once again see their friends and family and return to a more normal state, we need to wear masks. Wearing a mask reduces the amount of virus an individual may spread if they are sick. They can also help protect you against the virus depending on the type of fabric, how tightly it fits and how often you wear it. I understand not everyone likes wearing a mask but the benefits for our community, far outweigh any temporary discomfort.”

The doctors are also advising people not to ignore other medical issues. There are systems in place to protect patients and delays can be dangerous.



The hospitals are still keeping a handle on visitors. Pediatric patients and expecting mothers are still allowed one visitor. Some exceptions are being made for patients nearing the end of their life.



The two hospitals said they are closely monitoring the number of coronavirus cases in the community and will allow visitors back as soon as possible.