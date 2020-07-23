Teton County looks for testing volunteers

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming health officials are enlisting volunteers to test using the Curative SARS-CoV-2 asay, an oral swab that tests for the presence of COVID-19 in saliva.



In cooperation with St. John’s Health, Teton County Health is recruiting up to 1,000 workers from businesses that choose to participate. They will only be considered if their employer enrolls in the surveillance testing program. There is no cost to the business or employee. The program is funded by the Wyoming Department of Health through the CARES Act.



The surveillance testing is for people without symptoms to determine how COVID-19 is affecting the community.

Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond stated, “surveillance testing is a proactive tool we can use to identify people with extremely mild symptoms or those who do not have any symptoms (asymptomatic). This type of testing is an important step to keep our community and economy open to locals and visitors.” Pond went on to say, “by identifying positive cases early, the Health Department can quickly conduct contact tracing and determine all close contacts. In doing so, we can continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring these people are isolated or quarantined.”

To begin, the Health Department will begin surveillance testing with people who have direct interaction with visitors, provide care to vulnerable populations in the community, or work in communal living environments. The next phase of the project will focus on people who have direct interaction and contact with residents or work in confined quarters.



You can find more information on how to enroll here.