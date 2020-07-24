Pickup struck by train near Lava Hot Springs

Local News

POCATELLO, IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police say no one was seriously injured in a crash involving a pickup and a train, just north of Lava Hot Springs on Blaser Highway at 11:21 p.m. Thursday.



Investigators said Christopher Kirk, 29, of Pocatello was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup. He was attempting to cross the railroad tracks north of Broxon Road and Blaser Highway.



But Kirk failed to locate the crossing and became high-centered on the tracks.



Kirk left the pickup and the train collided with the truck, pushing it approximately 500 feet from the crossing.



The incident is still under investigation.