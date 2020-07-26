Motorcyclist killed in US 20 crash

Local News

ST. ANTHOYNY, Idaho -A Utah man was killed when his motorcyle collided with a horse trailer at around 4:49 p.m. Saturday.

Idaho State Police said Steven Nelson, 72, of Logan, Ut. was westbound on a 2013 Harley Davidson.

Curt Kellinger, 61, of Island Park was driving 2001 Dodge Ram pulling a horse trailer. He stopped at the intersection of Red Rock Road and US 20. He was attempting to make a left turn onto the highway and pulled into the intersection, but stopped because of traffic.

Nelson struck the horse trailer and died at the scene.

ISP said both lanes of US 20 were blocked for about 3 hours.