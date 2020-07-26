Rigby Police seek missing woman

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rigby Police are attempting to locate Becky Ann Tracy, 48, who was last seen Thursday night.

Police said Tracy planned to pick up her son at the Idaho Falls airport. Her family believes she left early Friday morning with her phone and her silver, 2001 Buick Regal with Washington license plates.

Police pinged her phone in the area of the WalMart store on South Utah in Idaho Falls at around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Tracy is described as 5'7" tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes, and light brown hair with blonde highlights. Her Buick Regal has Washington license plate ACD 3453.

Anyone with information should contact Rigby Police at 208-745-1951. Reference case number 2020-01239.