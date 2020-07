Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Headwaters Construction plans to blast out rock near the roundabout at South Utah Avenue and Bridgeport Road in Idaho Falls Tuesday.



The company is preparing for construction of a new medical office building.



Motorists are asked to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signs, and watch for construction crews between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.