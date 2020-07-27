Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 11:21 am
Published 11:23 am

Shelley man injured in I-15 crash

Police logo
MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Shelley man was hospitalized at 6:52 p.m. Sunday after a crash at milepost 84 on Interstate 15, just north of Fort Hall.

Idaho State Police said Jonathan M. Fielding, 37, was southbound on the Interstate in a 1999 Ford F250.  Fielding drove into the median and the vehicle overturned and rolled into the northbound lanes.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup.  He was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

His condition was not available.

The crash is still under investigation.

News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply