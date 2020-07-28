Woman arrested after night-long altercation

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville County SWAT team was called to the 2700 block of Eagle Drive at around 1 a.m. Tuesday to investigate report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.



According to reports, Stacy D. Quillen, 36, pointed a firearm at a man and his 16-year-old brother until they left the residence.



Quillen hid out in the apartment with her 7-year-old son.





The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team contacted nearby apartment residents and had them move out of the immediate area. Deputies attempted to reach Quillen by phone, but she did not answer.



At 7:45 a.m. SWAT team deputies finally made contact with Quillen and detained her. Her 7-year-old son was safe inside the apartment.



Quillen was booked on charges of aggravated assault and is being held at the Bonneville County Jail.